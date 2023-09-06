Officers asking for public’s help finding missing men

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing men.

According to the police department, investigators with the Special Victims Unit are continuing the search for Tevon Combs and Henry Burton.

Combs last spoke with his family in November 2022 but was not reported missing until July 31, 2023.

Burton last spoke with his family on June 2, 2023. He was reported missing on June 16, 2023.

Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

