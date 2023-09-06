SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A newlywed couple from North Carolina spent their Labor Day weekend at the beach and returned home with a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

April Royal told lottery officials she and her husband Eric bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from a Circle K in Southport while at the beach.

The couple didn’t think about the ticket they had bought until their drive home to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday and had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock,” April Royal said. “And here I am, driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

The Royals claimed their prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $712,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The couple plans to use the money to invest, pay off some bills and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorney Dick Harpootlian as hi trial for murder at the Colleton...
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team calls for new trial over alleged jury tampering
The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
On Monday, RCSD reported Michelle Burnside was in the hospital after 26-year-old Raqwan L....
Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit in Richland County released from hospital

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storm chances for the rest of the week