Kershaw County shootings may involve dating app meet-ups, sheriff says

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two shootings that may involve dating app meet-ups in Camden.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near Seegars Mill and Brewer Springs Roads while the second shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Knights Hill Road.

The victims were a man and a woman.

Officials say both victims — who live outside of Kershaw County — were shot in the legs and gave vague details about what happened.

In a statement Sheriff Lee Boan called the reports “very unusual” and said the victims came to Kershaw County to visit people they met on dating apps.

“We do not feel the general public is in danger but we do strongly discourage anyone from meeting an online stranger in a remote area,” Boan said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000 or send an email to Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

