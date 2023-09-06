SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying hot & muggy today with late week storm chances

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Today’s heat index will peak just above 100 degrees today, falling late week with isolated storm chances.

First Alert Headlines

  • Heat & humidity increase again into our Wednesday, peaking with a het index tomorrow near 102 this afternoon.
  • A cold front brings isolated showers and storm chances from Thursday evening into the upcoming weekend.
  • As of right now the best rain chances look to settle into Saturday, as our front continues to stall towards the coast.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For today our passed area of high pressure will continue to press further out into the Atlantic Ocean, helping to push in even hotter air up from the Gulf for us, heating highs into the middle 90s today & Thursday.

Humidity will trend along for today, combining with our high temps, resulting in a Wednesday afternoon heat index.

Friday will still be very warm, with highs nearing 90, but more clouds will mix in over the region ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring us the chance for isolated showers and storms later in the afternoon.

This front will then likely stall out along the coast into the weekend, keeping the chance for some afternoon showers and storms in the region for Saturday and Sunday. Drier conditions look more likely into Monday for the time being.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some sunshine and clouds mix into the day. Feeling hotter with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index near 102.

Thursday: Muggy and hot with a possible late spotty storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index just shy of 100.

Friday: Some breaks of hazy sun. Isolated storms and showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs closer to 90.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Some storms and showers around into the day. Highs back to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some spotty showers into the afternoon. Highs settle around 87 degrees.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

