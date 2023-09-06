Deputies investigating two shootings possibly involving dating app meetings

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two separate shootings where someone was shot after agreeing to meet with someone they had met using a dating app.

In both cases, deputies responded to the emergency room at Kershaw MUSC Health after reports of patients being treated for gunshot wounds.

The first time was for a report of a woman being shot on Friday, Sept. 1, somewhere near the intersection of Seegers Mill and Brewer Springs roads in Camden around 6:28 p.m.

The second time deputies responded to a report of a man who was shot on Sunday, Sept. 3, on Knights Hill Road in Camden around 1:44 a.m.

“These are very unusual reports. The only facts we know at this time are that two individuals were treated on separate days at our hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs. Both victims are non-residents and stated they came to Kershaw County to visit people they met on dating apps. We do not feel the general public is in danger but we do strongly discourage anyone from meeting an online stranger in a remote area,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Investigators said both victims were shot in their legs, lives outside of Kershaw County, and came to meet strangers they met on dating apps.

Both the woman and man said they were dropped off at the hospital by unknown people.

KCSO is asking anyone with information regarding these two incidents to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

You can also email any information to Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

