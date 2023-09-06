Deputies investigating after detainee was injured following alleged stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have begun an investigation after an inmate at a Midlands detention center was injured following an alleged stabbing.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies were called to a local hospital on Sept. 5 around 9 p.m., where a 31-year-old male detainee said he had been attacked by three other detainees earlier in the evening.

According to a press release, the victim had stab wounds in multiple areas of his body with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCSD investigators have started work to determine the circumstances of the alleged stabbing and the investigation is ongoing.

