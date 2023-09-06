SkyView
Deputies continue to investigate Labor Day shooting at Columbia Food Lion

By Jalen Tart
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a shooting at a Columbia Food Lion that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m. on Labor Day.

Richland County deputies said two people were shot in the parking lot of the Food Lion.

Resident Jessie Ramirez lives near the Food Lion and was shocked about the shooting.

“This type of stuff happens randomly. I don’t think it’s anything that’s reflective of our neighborhood. This is a great neighborhood. So I think it was just something that happened and we just have to deal with it and continue on with our lives,” said Ramirez.

Frequent shopper Diane Hull was inside the store one hour before the shooting took place and gave her account of her feelings that day inside the store.

“It was an eerie feeling about these guys being around the store and I looked around and I said well ok and I just came on home. Then when I heard it on the news I was like oh my god I was just there,” said Hull.

Investigators have made no arrests at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Both of the individuals remain in the hospital according to officials.

If you’ve seen anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
