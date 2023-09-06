Deputies: 17-year-old arrested, faces charges in crash that killed teenager

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported an individual has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a teenager.

Deputies said on July 14, Trent Cobb, 17, fled after South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried initiating a traffic stop. RCSD deputies found the vehicle just before it crashed into a pond and sank according to officials.

Cobb and four other teenagers were injured said detectives and one teenage boy died because of the crash. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Brandon Nunez, 16.

After the crash, investigators with RCSD’s Traffic Safety Unit determined Cobb to be driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

Cobb is being charged with reckless vehicular homicide, felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury.

Investigators said Cobb has been under medical care since the crash, and he was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sept. 6.

