SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crews battle house fire in Orangeburg County

Crews battle fire in Orangeburg County
he Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reported crews battled a house fire where the structure of the building collapsed.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reported crews battled a house fire where the structure of the building collapsed.

Officials said OPDS crews received help from off-duty ODPS firefighters, along with Bolentown Fire Department, Cordova Fire Department, Canaan Fire Department, and Orangeburg County OES Rehab to help with a house fire on Foxfire Lane.

Crews got to the blaze within seven minutes of dispatch time where firefighters arrived and encountered a 1-1/2-story single-family house fire with flames through the roof according to fire officers.

Firefighters added that once all people who were in the house were confirmed to be out of the structure with no injuries, crews started suppression efforts, but the blaze was too much, and the roof collapsed which caused crews to switch to defensive tactics.

The fire was brought under control after an hour while firefighters remained on the scene to complete extinguishment until 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Orangeburg Fire Mashal with help from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

Officials said at this time, the cause of the fire was accidental, and officials added that this is the third structure fire Orangeburg crews have responded to since Friday night.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorney Dick Harpootlian as hi trial for murder at the Colleton...
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team calls for new trial over alleged jury tampering
The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
On Monday, RCSD reported Michelle Burnside was in the hospital after 26-year-old Raqwan L....
Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit in Richland County released from hospital

Latest News

Both the woman and man said they were dropped off at the hospital by unknown people.
Deputies investigating two shootings possibly involving dating app meetings
An emergency bond hearing has been set for a suspect who was out on bond in connection to a...
State seeks to revoke bond of man after he allegedly hit a Richland County Sheriff’s Department vehicle head-on
Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and...
Construction at Scout Motors halted due to permits
Alvin S. Glenn given deadline to address problems
Deputies investigating after detainee was injured following alleged stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center