Coroner identifies person who died in West Columbia fire

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO) identified the person who died in a house fire in West Columbia.

Victor Jones, 65, died in the fire that happened on Howitzer Circle after 11 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and LCCO are investigating the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.