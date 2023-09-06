SkyView
Coroner identifies person who died in West Columbia fire

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO) identified the person who died in a house fire in West Columbia.

Victor Jones, 65, died in the fire that happened on Howitzer Circle after 11 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and LCCO are investigating the fire.

