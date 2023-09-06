Construction at Scout Motors halted due to permits

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Construction on a Volkswagen-backed electric vehicle plant in Richland County has been delayed due to permits, according to both state and county officials.

A joint statement from the South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey and Richland County Economic Development Jeff Ruble says, “Construction work at the Scout Motors site is not ending; this is a pause in activity while permitting moves forward, including the period for public comment.”

It’s unclear exactly which permits are causing the hold up.

Scout Motors promised Richland County and South Carolina it would invest $2 billion to build a 1,100-acre electric vehicle plant, deliver 4,000 jobs to the community, and start making cars by 2026.

The tax incentive Scout Motors received was the largest in state’s history.

The new manufacturing facility is coming to the Blythewood area of Richland County.

