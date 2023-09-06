SkyView
Construction at Scout Motors halted due to permits

Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and...
Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and administration, according to a company news release.(Scout Motors)
By Maggie Brown and Jalen Tart
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Construction on a Volkswagen-backed electric vehicle plant in Richland County has been delayed due to permits, according to both state and county officials.

A joint statement from the South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey and Richland County Economic Development Jeff Ruble says, “Construction work at the Scout Motors site is not ending; this is a pause in activity while permitting moves forward, including the period for public comment.”

It’s unclear exactly which permits are causing the hold up.

Scout Motors promised Richland County and South Carolina it would invest $2 billion to build a 1,100-acre electric vehicle plant, deliver 4,000 jobs to the community, and start making cars by 2026.

The tax incentive Scout Motors received was the largest in state’s history.

The new manufacturing facility is coming to the Blythewood area of Richland County.

