SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cancer survivor gives back to community

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to highlight the journeys of people across the Midlands who have experienced or are currently experiencing breast cancer.

The survivors are facing the toughest battles of their lives, and still giving back to the community around them.

Breast cancer survivor Sandy Burris joined WIS’ Dawndy Mercer Plank and Billie Jean Shaw in the studio to discuss her journey.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy
Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorney Dick Harpootlian as hi trial for murder at the Colleton...
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team calls for new trial over alleged jury tampering
The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
On Monday, RCSD reported Michelle Burnside was in the hospital after 26-year-old Raqwan L....
Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit in Richland County released from hospital

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported an individual has been arrested in...
Deputies: 17-year-old arrested, faces charges in crash that killed teenager
Cancer survivor gives back to community
Cancer survivor gives back to community
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee will continue to strengthen
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storm chances for the rest of the week