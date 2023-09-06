5th Annual Small Business Conference in Columbia

SkyView
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you a small business owner looking to expand or grow your business? Well you’re in luck! The 5th Annual Small Business Conference, hosted by the Office of Small Business Opportunity, is happening next week!

Manager, Erica Wade and Assistant Manager Pamela Green of the Office of Small Business Opportunity shared insight on small business growth in Richland County, and talked about the special features of this year’s conference.

The 5th Annual Small Business Conference: Unveil Your Potential is happening next Wednesday, September 13th at the R-2-i-2 convention center on Fashion Drive. Registration begins at 8am. To register, you can call (803) 576-1540 or email osbo@richlandcountysc.gov

