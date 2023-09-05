SkyView
You’re invited to the silent auction to benefit Toby’s Place

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, you’re invited to the silent auction portion of a golf tournament fundraiser.

It’s to raise money for Oliver Gospel’s Toby’s Place, a state-of-the-art building in Columbia offering a long-term shelter and training facility for women and their children.

Toby’s Place is named after Toby Cassels, who died suddenly in 2014 at the age of 21. He was a senior at the University of South Carolina.

Taylor Wolfe was a dear friend of Toby’s and is one of the organizers of Friday’s golf tournament and silent auction.

Travis McNeal is the executive director of Oliver Gospel which runs Toby’s Place. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to invite the community to do a little shopping and bidding at the silent auction – with all proceeds going to fund the programs at Toby’s Place.

The auction fundraiser at the Toby Golf Tournament is at noon this Friday, Sept. 8 at Spring Valley Country Club. That’s located at 300 Spring Valley Road in Columbia. The fundraiser goes on all afternoon.

For more information about the Toby Golf Tournament click here.

Learn more about Toby’s Place here.

