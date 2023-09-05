‘This is not love’: Richland County sheriff discusses resources after man charged with murdering romantic partner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott offered advice for people in similar situations after deputies arrested a man they said shot and killed a woman during what they believe is a domestic dispute.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was called for a water leak alarm at an apartment in the 1300 Block of North Brickyard Road on Aug. 23, according to the Richland County Sheriffs Department (RCSD).

RCSD said Kenardo Bates, 31, and Jaylan Hasty, 29, were found in an apartment by Columbia-Richland Firefighters with gunshot wounds.

Jaylan Hasty, 29, and Kernado Bates were in a romantic relationship before the shooting, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said Hasty died at the scene from her injuries and Bates was taken to the hospital, where he had been hospitalized since Aug. 23.

Deputies recovered a gun from Bates before he was taken to the hospital with a self inflicted gunshot wound, RCSD added.

Bates is charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lott said education is very important in situations like these.

“What we try to do is to educate young women that it’s not ok to be beaten.” Lott said. “It’s not ok to be in an abusive relationship. There is help out there for you. So we try to do a lot with education.”

Also according to Lott, education and enforcement are critical steps to avoid these situations in communities.

“Education is first. Educating young women. Educating the community,” Lott said. “Educating a young man that it’s not ok to beat a woman and then enforcement. When something like this happens, then we’re gonna make an arrest and we’re gonna do what we can to try to hold them accountable.”

Investigators said the investigation is still on-going and more information will be released when it is available.

Lott said RCSD is close partners with SisterCares along with other organizations in the Midlands.

He also advised to call 911 or reach out to organizations for help.

You can also reach out the the SisterCares for help at (803) 765-9428.

