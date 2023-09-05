Soda City Live: South Carolina State Fair returns to the Midlands with new food items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re familiar with the iconic call over the loudspeaker for you to meet your parent or family member at the rocket, chances are you’ve been going to the South Carolina State Fair for years.

The South Carolina State Fair returns in October but soon tickets will be available, and this year’s theme is that iconic line “Meet me at the Rocket”.

If you’re at Rocket, then you’re in the right place.

This year offers more food, more entertainment, and new exhibits.

From a Princess Diana exhibit to pickled pizza and donuts and of course the Fisk Fries.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.