Soda City Live: South Carolina State Fair returns to the Midlands with new food items

Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair
Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair(Forrest Clonts)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re familiar with the iconic call over the loudspeaker for you to meet your parent or family member at the rocket, chances are you’ve been going to the South Carolina State Fair for years.

The South Carolina State Fair returns in October but soon tickets will be available, and this year’s theme is that iconic line “Meet me at the Rocket”.

If you’re at Rocket, then you’re in the right place.

This year offers more food, more entertainment, and new exhibits.

From a Princess Diana exhibit to pickled pizza and donuts and of course the Fisk Fries.

Click here for more.

