Soda City Live: Coin, Currency and Collectibles Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Numismatics. It’s the term used to describe someone who collects coins.

This weekend Numismatics and coin fanatics across the Midlands will be headed to Columbia for a two-day coin, Currency, and Collectibles show.

The show will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.