Soda City Live: Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former NBA Player, NBA Hall of Famer, and Carolina Legend, Alex English is gearing up to host his third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament benefiting Family Promise of the Midlands.

With the goal to raise enough funds to help local families experiencing homelessness.

The tournament takes place on Monday, Oct. 30.

The schedule for Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. (Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament)

