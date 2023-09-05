SkyView
Soda City Live: Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament
Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament(Jeff Blake | NBA Hall of Famer Alex English)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former NBA Player, NBA Hall of Famer, and Carolina Legend, Alex English is gearing up to host his third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament benefiting Family Promise of the Midlands.

With the goal to raise enough funds to help local families experiencing homelessness.

The tournament takes place on Monday, Oct. 30.

The schedule for Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament.
The schedule for Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament.(Alex English’s third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament)

Click here for more information.

