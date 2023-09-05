SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Columbia Food Lion sent two people to the hospital, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

RCSD said deputies were told upon arrival at least two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent...
Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital
Clemson running back Will Shipley carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, September 4
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit
A motorcycle crash that happened last night is under investigation by the Columbia Police...
Columbia police establish preliminary cause of I-77 motorcycle crash

Latest News

A shooting at a Columbia Food Lion sent two people to the hospital, according to the Richland...
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Sophia Van Dam and her two-year-old son Matteo were last seen in June with family in Beaufort.
‘I’m still praying’: FBI joins search of missing Sumter woman and son
Jaylan Hasty
‘This is not love’: Richland County sheriff discusses resources after man charged with murdering romantic partner
By counting pedestrians and bicyclists, the City said volunteers ensure residents count transit...
City of Columbia looks for volunteers to count pedestrians and bicyclists