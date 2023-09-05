Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Columbia Food Lion sent two people to the hospital, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

RCSD said deputies were told upon arrival at least two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

