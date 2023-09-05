Multiple railroad crossings close in Gaston for surface maintenance

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - There are four railroad crossing closures in Gaston until Friday because of surface maintenance by CSX Transportation.

The effect railroads are listed below:

Mack Steet near Express Court

Woodtrail Drive near Archwood Street

I W Hutto-Swansea Area

N 2nd St-Swansea Area

Drivers will not be able to cross the tracks during the closures.

Some detours include Sprahler Street, West Ball Park Road and Busbee Road.

