Man who died in West Columbia house fire identified

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in a West Columbia house fire has been identified by Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

The fire happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Howitzer Circle, Fisher stated.

Fisher said 65-year-old Victor Emerson Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at MUSC in Charleston.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

