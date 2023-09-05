‘I’m still praying’: FBI joins search of missing Sumter woman and son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several law enforcement agencies are stepping in to join the search of a missing Sumter mom and her son.

Sophia Van Dam and her two-year-old son Matteo were last seen in June with family in Beaufort. Now the FBI and SLED are joining the search.

It’s been over two months since Sophia Van Dam and her son have last been seen or heard from. WIS spoke with family members who said they’re not giving up hope just yet.

“According to what they’ve told me, they don’t know one way or another which way this thing is going to go,” said Theresa Van Dam, Sophia’s mom.

Words from Sophia Van Dam’s mother and Matteo’s grandmother almost a month into the two’s disappearance. Now more than two months later she said she hasn’t given up hope.

“I’m still praying,” Van Dam said.

And still searching for answers. Theresa Van Dam said her daughter Sophia called home just days before her and her son disappeared. According to her mother, there had been a fight between Sophia and her boyfriend that lived with her in her Sumter home.

“She said that she just wanted to come. She was very upset, crying,” Van Dam recalled.

WIS found through a Freedom of Information Act Request the Sumter Police Department responded to a domestic call made from the Sumter home on June 4. Van Dam said after her daughter called home, she spent the next few weeks with her son in Beaufort at their family home and had plans to move back there. Then on the morning of June 22, Theresa Van Dam returned home to find all of Sophia and Matteo’s belongings gone. The last time she spoke with her daughter was June 24 via text.

“She had been texting saying crazy things,” Van Dam said. “She must’ve been having ... because of stressors on trying to make decisions on what she needed to do. I don’t know if someone had gave her something because she was sort of talking out of her mind.”

Investigators with the Sumter Police Department said following several welfare calls to the home, officers found Van Dam’s car parked outside of her Sumter home on June 26. When they went to knock on the door, no one answered. According to an FBI spokesperson, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sumter Police Department, SLED and FBI were in multiple locations on Friday actively looking for leads in the case.

WIS reached out to the local FBI office for comment and have not heard back.

If you have any information, you’re urged to reach out to the Sumter Police Department.

