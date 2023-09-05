SkyView
HPD searching for capital murder suspect in connection to Bonnell Dr. shooting

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators Julian Johnson at (256)924-1778(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has obtained two capital murder warrants for someone they believed is connected to the shooting death of two women on Bonnell Drive on Aug. 29.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C. He is also believed to be driving a silver car with an unknown tag.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C.(HPD)

If you see Stevens, do not attempt to make contact. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators Julian Johnson at (256)924-1778.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators Julian Johnson at (256)924-1778(HPD)

