The hills are alive with the Sound of Music at Town Theatre

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, get ready to enjoy one of those musicals where you know all the words to the songs. You’ll be humming, singing, and smiling as The Sound of Music opens at Columbia’s Town Theatre. This is the season opener for Town’s 104th season.

How do you solve a problem like Maria? We can ask Maria, herself, played by Ivy Munnerlyn.

Shannon Scruggs is the executive director of Town Theatre. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to invite the community to enjoy the best in community theatre.

Town Theatre kicks off its 104th season this Friday with The Sound of Music. The musical runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Town Theatre is at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Performances run Thursday through Sunday.

Ticket holders for opening night are invited to join the cast, crew and production team after the show to celebrate the occasion. The party is the Board of Governors’ “thank you” to their cast, audience members, and the theatre community. It is a multi-year-old tradition and, this year, they’re actually closing down Sumter Street in front of Town for the party.

Folks can still join as Town Theatre members and will save time and money if they do. (Members can make their reservations early and tickets are discounted over regular cash box office prices.)

Learn more about the performance and purchase tickets at https://towntheatre.com/soundofmusic/. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

