FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer feels settle back into the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A good deal of sun & heat hangs around into Tuesday, as we continue to build to a heat index over 100 tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

Limited clouds will mix with hazy sunshine for our Tuesday.

Heat & humidity increase into the middle of this week, peaking with a het index tomorrow near 103-104 degrees.

A cold front brings isolated showers and storm chances from Friday into the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! or today, our bubble of high pressure will continue to press out into the Atlantic Ocean, helping to push in even hotter air up from the Gulf for us, heating highs into the middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Humidity will also rise a bit over the next few days, pushing “feels-like” temperatures for those days close to the triple digits, peaking tomorrow with a likely heat index of 103-104 degrees.

Friday will still be on the hotter side, with highs in the lower 90s, but clouds will start to move over the region ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring us the chance for isolated showers and storms later in the day.

This front will then likely stall out along the coast into the weekend, keeping the chance for some afternoon showers and storms in the region for Saturday, with a lesser chance for Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Limited clouds with hazy sunshine. Highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Some and sunshine mix into the day. Feeling hotter with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 103-104.

Thursday: Muggy and hot with a possible later stray storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index around 100-101.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms and showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Some storms and showers possible into the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

