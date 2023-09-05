SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down Interstate 77 Southoubound in Columbia.

According to Trooper William Bennett from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the intersection is closed at exit 6.

Bennett said all southbound traffic is being detoured off I-77 onto Shop Road.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

