FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down Interstate 77 Southoubound in Columbia.

According to Trooper William Bennett from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the intersection is closed at exit 6.

There is an overturned Tractor Trailer in Richland County on Interstate 77 southbound at exit 6 which is Shop Rd. All southbound traffic on Interstate 77 is being detoured onto Shop Road. Please use caution or find an alternate route if traveling in that area. pic.twitter.com/sHVxjgv4FS — Trooper William Bennett (@SCHP_Troop1) September 5, 2023

I- 77 south at the 6 mile marker is still shut down due to an overturned Tractor Trailer. All southbound traffic is being detoured off I-77 onto Shop Road. Traffic is moving very slowly from the 6 to 9 mile marker. Please continue to use caution if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/uHI7YIlWDr — Trooper William Bennett (@SCHP_Troop1) September 5, 2023

Bennett said all southbound traffic is being detoured off I-77 onto Shop Road.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.