Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit in Richland County released from hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy was released from the hospital after a man crashed into her car head-on during a pursuit.

On Monday, RCSD reported Michelle Burnside was in the hospital after 26-year-old Raqwan L. Williams, who was out on bond for murder, crashed into her vehicle intentionally.

Deputies said the crash happened Sunday on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive when deputies were dispatched to domestic violence with a weapon call.

According to an incident report, Williams stole the victim’s vehicle and fled.

A deputy located the car on Browning Road after Williams said he was going to bring the vehicle back, the report stated.

In an attempt to initiate a stop, the report states, Williams increased speed.

During the chase, deputies said the pursuit continued down Browing Road when the vehicle side-swiped another, then turned onto Zimalrest Drive and into an apartment complex.

Deputies said Burnside was at the incident location and attempted to assist.

The incident report stated Burnside tried to avoid the crash when she observed William’s car driving toward her head-on.

Burnside became unconscious during this as a result of the vehicle collision, stated the report.

After the crash, deputies said Williams fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit. Deputies said two weapons were recovered from Williams.

Both Williams and Burnside were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Williams was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

RCSD told WIS Burnside was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and hopes to return to work this week.

