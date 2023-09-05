SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit in Richland County released from hospital

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy was released from the hospital after a man crashed into her car head-on during a pursuit.

On Monday, RCSD reported Michelle Burnside was in the hospital after 26-year-old Raqwan L. Williams, who was out on bond for murder, crashed into her vehicle intentionally.

Deputies said the crash happened Sunday on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive when deputies were dispatched to domestic violence with a weapon call.

According to an incident report, Williams stole the victim’s vehicle and fled.

A deputy located the car on Browning Road after Williams said he was going to bring the vehicle back, the report stated.

In an attempt to initiate a stop, the report states, Williams increased speed.

During the chase, deputies said the pursuit continued down Browing Road when the vehicle side-swiped another, then turned onto Zimalrest Drive and into an apartment complex.

Deputies said Burnside was at the incident location and attempted to assist.

The incident report stated Burnside tried to avoid the crash when she observed William’s car driving toward her head-on.

Burnside became unconscious during this as a result of the vehicle collision, stated the report.

After the crash, deputies said Williams fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit. Deputies said two weapons were recovered from Williams.

Both Williams and Burnside were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Williams was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

RCSD told WIS Burnside was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and hopes to return to work this week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship...
Clemson stunned in season opener by Duke
Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit
Clemson running back Will Shipley carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, September 4
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

Latest News

The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
A Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy was released from the hospital after a man...
Deputy hurt in head-on crash during pursuit released from hospital
A good deal of sun & heat hangs around into Tuesday, as we continue to build to a heat index...
Multiple railroad crossings close in Gaston for surface maintenance
An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down Interstate 77 Southoubound in Columbia.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer