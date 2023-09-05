Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found in a wood line off Salley Road at Veterans Road.

The woman was identified as Breanna R. Bell, 22, of Columbia, S.C, according to the Aiken County coroner.

Bell was autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry. Officials say her cause of death is pending toxicology analysis.

At 1:33 p.m. on Sept. 3, a witness called 911 about finding a Caucasian woman who appeared to be deceased off the side of the road.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

