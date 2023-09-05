Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heading into Monday night’s season opener at Duke, Clemson football was ranked No. 9 in the country, but after losing 28-7 they find themselves in AP top-25 poll’s final spot.

Duke, on the other hand, has jumped from unranked to No. 21 after upsetting the Tigers.

Clemson will have a chance to get back on the winning track hosting Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

