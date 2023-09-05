SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll

Tigers fall 16 spots in national rankings after game 1 loss
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heading into Monday night’s season opener at Duke, Clemson football was ranked No. 9 in the country, but after losing 28-7 they find themselves in AP top-25 poll’s final spot.

Duke, on the other hand, has jumped from unranked to No. 21 after upsetting the Tigers.

Clemson will have a chance to get back on the winning track hosting Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship...
Clemson stunned in season opener by Duke
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit
Clemson running back Will Shipley carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, September 4
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

Latest News

Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship...
Clemson stunned in season opener by Duke
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
Allen University v. Erskine College
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
Benedict College v. Shaw University
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
South Carolina v. North Carolina Duke's Mayo Classic