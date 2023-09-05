SkyView
City of Columbia looks for volunteers to count pedestrians and bicyclists

By counting pedestrians and bicyclists, the City said volunteers ensure residents count transit...
By counting pedestrians and bicyclists, the City said volunteers ensure residents count transit riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists, who are often not included in traffic studies used to design roadways.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CITY OF COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers to help figure out how many people walk and bike around the city.

By counting pedestrians and bicyclists, the City said volunteers ensure residents count transit riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists, who are often not included in traffic studies used to design roadways.

You can sign up to participate here.

