Blossom Street Bridge reopens after water rescue

Chief Aubrey Jenkins from Columbia-Richland Fire Department said a water rescue temporarily...
Chief Aubrey Jenkins from Columbia-Richland Fire Department said a water rescue temporarily closed the Blossom Street Bridge.(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Aubrey Jenkins from Columbia-Richland Fire Department said a water rescue temporarily closed the Blossom Street Bridge.

The bridge is back open after traffic was rerouted.

WIS will keep you updated as information becomes available.

