Attorneys respond to Murdaugh’s legal team filing for new trial

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh is once again making headlines, this time his defense attorneys are filing a new motion that claims there was jury tampering in the murder trial earlier this year.

Murdaugh’s attorneys are accusing Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of having told jurors not to believe the evidence presented by the defense and more.

Murdaugh was found guilty in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul in March.

WIS’ Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw sat down with attorney Carl Grant to explain the impact of these claims.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter also had comments on the newly filed motion for a new trial for Murdaugh.

The attorneys who represent multiple victims of Alex Murdaugh stated:

“It is an extraordinary thing to accuse a Clerk of Court with jury tampering. The right to a fair and impartial jury is the bedrock of our judicial system. Time will tell whether there is any merit in this latest Murdaugh missive, or whether this is just another Murdaugh misdirection. In the meantime, it is important to keep in mind that the system has to work even for the worst of us – this is our only assurance that it will work for the rest of us.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

