Alex Murdaugh’s legal team hosts press conference on newly filed motion for a new trial based on ‘discovered evidence

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh’s legal team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, announced they will be holding a press conference on the newly filed motion for a new trial based on “discovered evidence.”

The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the South Carolina State House grounds, near the Court of Appeals.

In March, Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul. He was sentenced to two life sentenced in prison for the killings by Judge Clifton Newman.

Recently, the attorneys revealed they intend to file a motion for a new trial.

A letter to the judge from Harpootlian said, “I write to request an urgent federal investigation of conduct by a South Carolina elected official during that trial. I have attached Mr. Murdaugh’s recent filing in the South Carolina Court of Appeals regarding this matter, which describes jury tampering by the Clerk of Court for Colleton County, Rebecca Hill.”

The letter went on to say Hill acted “under color” of state law and she was “charged with ‘jury management’” as Clerk of Court.

“In our recent court filing, we assert that Ms. Hill’s actions deprived Mr. Murdaugh of his rights under the Constitution,” the letter claimed.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

