SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia police search for missing man diagnosed with dementia

Wilson is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.
Wilson is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.(West Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 71-year-old missing man with dementia.

Police said Bennie Wilson was reported missing after walking away from his home on Lown Street at approximately 10 a.m. Monday wearing blue jeans with a black and white striped shirt, a blue hat, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Wilson is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent...
Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital
A motorcycle crash that happened last night is under investigation by the Columbia Police...
Columbia police establish preliminary cause of I-77 motorcycle crash
Fans watch ESPN's College Gameday in downtown Charlotte
Gamecocks fall in season opener against UNC in Charlotte
Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

Latest News

Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit
The Richland One School Logo
Richland School District One to hold parent pep rally
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine remains for our Labor Day!
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’