West Columbia police search for missing man diagnosed with dementia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 71-year-old missing man with dementia.

Police said Bennie Wilson was reported missing after walking away from his home on Lown Street at approximately 10 a.m. Monday wearing blue jeans with a black and white striped shirt, a blue hat, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Wilson is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

