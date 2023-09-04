SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Lee has formed

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We now have Tropical Storm Lee with winds at 45mph and it’s moving WNW quickly and will likely become a major hurricane.

wis
wis(WIS)

Some models do project this to possibility become a strong major hurricane as it moves to the west towards the Lesser Antilles, but thankfully for now the long range models have it staying away from the United States. But anything that far out is subject to change. So please stay tuned and up to date with this system as it nears North America.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The other cluster of storms getting ready to come off the Africa coast will move into favorable conditions as well which is why the National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 70% of development in the coming days. Most models have this system strengthening quickly over the open Atlantic and could also become a hurricane by this weekend. Good news is this cyclone will also stay out over the open waters and away from the United States. When this system develops it will get the name Margot. It’s called Tropical Wave Invest 96-L.

wis
wis(WIS)

