Richland School District One to hold parent pep rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One parents will have one last chance to kick off the school year during Parent Pep Rallies hosted by the district.

The district announced a series of pep rallies for parents to receive tips on how their children can have a successful school year.

The rallies were started on Monday, Aug. 21. The last one is scheduled to be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at W.J. Keenan High School.

School officials said the event will feature remarks from guest speaker Byron V. Garrett, the chairman of the National Family Engagement Alliance and former CEO of the National PTA. There will also be prize drawings.

