Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy is in the hospital after a man crashed into her vehicle head-on during a pursuit.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a domestic violence with a weapon call on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive Sunday where 26-year-old Raqwan L. WIlliams fled the scene in a vehicle upon arrival.

A short chase ensued after deputies attempted to stop Williams.

Deputies said Williams, who was already out on bond for murder among other charges, began driving erratically, side-swiped a civilian vehicle, and then intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy head-on.

The deputy in the crash was identified as Michelle Burnside by RCSD.

Richland County Sheriff's Officer deputy Michelle Burnside (CLEAR)

After the crash, officials said the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit.

Deputies said two weapons were recovered from Williams.

Both Burnside and Williams were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

Williams was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital.

“My deputy would not be in the hospital if he would have been in jail where he belonged,” Sheriff Lott continues, “Murder and all his other charges show a total disregard for the law and how dangerous he is to put in the community. I pray our criminal justice system works this time.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

