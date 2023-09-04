SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit

Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on during a pursuit.(The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy is in the hospital after a man crashed into her vehicle head-on during a pursuit.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a domestic violence with a weapon call on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive Sunday where 26-year-old Raqwan L. WIlliams fled the scene in a vehicle upon arrival.

A short chase ensued after deputies attempted to stop Williams.

Deputies said Williams, who was already out on bond for murder among other charges, began driving erratically, side-swiped a civilian vehicle, and then intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy head-on.

The deputy in the crash was identified as Michelle Burnside by RCSD.

Richland County Sheriff's Officer deputy Michelle Burnside
Richland County Sheriff's Officer deputy Michelle Burnside(CLEAR)

After the crash, officials said the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit.

Deputies said two weapons were recovered from Williams.

Both Burnside and Williams were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

Williams was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital.

“My deputy would not be in the hospital if he would have been in jail where he belonged,” Sheriff Lott continues, “Murder and all his other charges show a total disregard for the law and how dangerous he is to put in the community. I pray our criminal justice system works this time.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent...
Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital
A motorcycle crash that happened last night is under investigation by the Columbia Police...
Columbia police establish preliminary cause of I-77 motorcycle crash
Fans watch ESPN's College Gameday in downtown Charlotte
Gamecocks fall in season opener against UNC in Charlotte
Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

Latest News

Wilson is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.
West Columbia police search for missing man diagnosed with dementia
The Richland One School Logo
Richland School District One to hold parent pep rally
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine remains for our Labor Day!
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’