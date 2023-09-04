SkyView
Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORGANTON, GA. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Morganton, Georgia on Labor Day weekend.

According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake hit at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

The USGS said the earthquake was 4 miles east northeast of Morganton and 43.2 east southeast of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

