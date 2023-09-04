SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for former Orangeburg County School board member

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Orangeburg County school board member who recently passed away.

According to the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD), longtime educator Peggy James-Tyler passed away on Saturday.

During her 41-year career, the school district said James-Tyler served in many capacities including teacher, guidance counselor, interim principal and director of adult education.

She was 80 years old.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent...
Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital
A motorcycle crash that happened last night is under investigation by the Columbia Police...
Columbia police establish preliminary cause of I-77 motorcycle crash
Clemson running back Will Shipley carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, September 4
A Midlands postal worker who asked to remain anonymous is one of many mail carriers who reached...
USPS Payroll issue impacts 53K rural workers

Latest News

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Orangeburg County school board member who...
Funeral arrangements announced for former Orangeburg County School board member
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy is in the hospital after a man...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATEHER - Labor Day Forecast Update
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Richland County deputy in hospital after suspect crashes into her vehicle during pursuit