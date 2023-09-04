FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine remains for our Labor Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Gorgeous outdoor conditions hold in place for today, but heat continues to build over the next few days.

First Alert Headlines

Sunny, hot, & dry for Labor Day!

Heat & humidity increase into the middle of this week.

A cold front brings isolated showers and storms late Friday into next weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! We’ve got another gorgeous day on tap for you!

Our Labor Day Monday will be another bright sunny one, but temperatures will be getting a little hotter, with highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to press out into the Atlantic Ocean, helping to push in even hotter air from the Gulf for us, heating highs into the middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Humidity will also rise a bit over the next few days, pushing “feels-like” temperatures for those days close to the triple digits.

Friday will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s, but clouds will start to move over the region ahead of an approaching cold front which will bring us the chance for a few showers and storms later in the day.

This front will then likely stall out along the coast over next weekend keeping the slight chance for some afternoon showers and storms in the region for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Labor Day: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine mix into the day. Hotter temps with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 103-104.

Thursday: Muggy and hot with a possible stray storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a similar heat index to Wednesday.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

