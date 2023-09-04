FIRST ALERT WEATEHER - Labor Day Forecast Update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The heat and humidity will continue in the area with heat index values over near 100 through Thursday.

Storm chances will continue move back into the area Friday with the approach of a front from the west.

Storm chances will stay in the area through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Clear and comfy Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine mix into the day. Hotter temps with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 103-104.

Thursday: Muggy and hot with a possible stray storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a similar heat index to Wednesday.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening. A bit cooler. Highs in the lower 90s.

