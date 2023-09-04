SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATEHER - Labor Day Forecast Update

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • The heat and humidity will continue in the area with heat index values over near 100 through Thursday.
  • Storm chances will continue move back into the area Friday with the approach of a front from the west.
  • Storm chances will stay in the area through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Clear and comfy Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine mix into the day. Hotter temps with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 103-104.

Thursday: Muggy and hot with a possible stray storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a similar heat index to Wednesday.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening. A bit cooler. Highs in the lower 90s.

