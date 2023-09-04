Clemson University opens up its season against Duke University

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Sep. 4, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson Tiger fans had to wait a little bit longer than everyone else for their team to start the season — but the wait is finally over!

Clemson University opens up its season by taking on Duke University in Durham, N.C. at 8 p.m. Monday.

Dabo Swinney did something out of his wheelhouse this past offseason by plucking new offensive coordinator and noted non-Clemson alum Garrett Riley from the Lone Star State to revitalize the Clemson offense.

Riley was instrumental in Texas Christian University’s visit to the national championship last season.

The Horned Frogs ranked 27th in the nation in scoring offesne with an average of 455 yards per game and ninth in scoring offense, averaging nearly 39 points per game.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is making the second start of his college career in this new offense.

Klubnik impressed in last year’s ACC Championship game, which garnered him his first start in the Orange Bowl.

Check back here for updates.

