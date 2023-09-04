City of West Columbia announces new improvements underway at 2 parks

CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of West Columbia announced new improvements underway at the B Avenue Ball Field and Butler Park.

According to officials, both parks will get new fencing and new restroom facilities among other upgrades along with a pickle ball court added on B Avenue.

In addition to new buildings at the parks, older buildings will be demolished.

“For years our goal has been to improve the livability and enjoyment for the people of West Columbia and the people who come here to visit with good parks,” said Mayor Tem Miles. “With the upgrades we want to make sure the parks will continue to be used for generations to come.”

Below is a list of the changes being made at the parks:

B Avenue Ball Field

Replace the existing fencing (start & completion in September)

Remove the press box on the baseball field

Remove the canteen building

Remove the batting cages

Demo and construct a new restroom facility

Renovate the football press box if possible, if not will demo

Construct two pickleball courts on the concrete pad

Butler Park

Replace the existing fencing (Start & Completion in Sept/Oct)

Repaint/Restripe basketball courts (completed)

Demo the canteen/restroom building

Construct a new restroom facility

Construct two picnic shelters (one may be attached to the new restroom)

West Columbia Public Parks

B Avenue Ball Park – 815 B Avenue (Baseball, Football, Restrooms)

Carraway Park at the Riverwalk – A Place for All Children to Play Together – 212 Hudson Street (Restrooms, Covered Picnic Tables (First Come, First Serve), All-Inclusive Playground

Douglas Reeves Community Park – 761 Augusta Street (Tennis, Playground, Restrooms, Bicycle Repair Station, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

Rosamunda Percell-Butler Community Park – 1100 Raleigh Street (Basketball, Playground, Picnic Shelter, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

Fowler Community Park – 1800 C Avenue (Playground, Picnic Shelter)

TriCity Leisure Center

Howard Sports Complex

Interactive Art Park – 425 Meeting Street (Interactive Art Sculptures, FREE Public Wi-Fi, Parking, Electric Car Charging Stations)

Moffatt Street Entrance to the Riverwalk – 100 Riverside Drive, West Columbia (Bicycle Repair Station, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater – 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia (Bicycle Repair Station, Restrooms, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

