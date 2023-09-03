SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized by US Customs

Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Customs agents say they recently confiscated seahorses, snakes and illegal pork.

Agents at Washington’s Dulles Airport reported finding 77 dry seahorses, 50 small boxes of herbal medicine, five dead snakes, five jars of snail ointment and illegal pork products.

The items were found in two different traveler’s bags several days apart however, it was noted both passengers arrived from Vietnam.

U.S. officials say it is not uncommon for travelers arriving from different countries to return to the U.S. with traditional food products, which may be prohibited as a potential threat to animals or plants.

Officials say there are potential civil penalties, but travelers are generally not arrested for agriculture violations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges
Sheriff Leon Lott provides an update regarding the shooting of an off-duty deputy.
“We’re not going to allow the gangs to control Columbia and Richland County,” Four teens arrested in shooting of off-duty RCSD deputy
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Clemson University releases statement after outvoted on ACC expansion
Fans watch ESPN's College Gameday in downtown Charlotte
Gamecocks fall in season opener against UNC in Charlotte

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.
Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’