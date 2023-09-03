SkyView
Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent crimes was arrested after he was released from a hospital.

Deputies said Kenardo Bates, 31, had been hospitalized since Aug. 23 when he and a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds, were discovered by Columbia-Richland firefighters responding to a water leak alarm.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries said law enforcement; Bates was romantically involved with the victim according to authorities.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you.”

Bates has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

