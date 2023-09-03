Richland County deputies arrest suspect accused of murder after he was released from hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man accused of murder and other violent crimes was arrested after he was released from a hospital.

Deputies said Kenardo Bates, 31, had been hospitalized since Aug. 23 when he and a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds, were discovered by Columbia-Richland firefighters responding to a water leak alarm.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries said law enforcement; Bates was romantically involved with the victim according to authorities.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you.”

Bates has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.