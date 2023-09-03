SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A sun-filled Sunday for the Midlands!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Sunshine will last from start to finish across the Midlands today.

First Alert Headlines

  • Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow.
  • Summer-like heat and humidity for Wednesday and Thursday.
  • A cold front brings showers and storms by Saturday.
First Alert Summary

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast, which means we’ll be working with lots of sunshine today. After a cool and comfortable morning across the region, the extended sunshine will help us heat into the upper-80s. High pressure remains in control for Labor Day, which means another day full of sunshine. Highs will make it back into the low-90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week, the summertime heat and humidity we became used to makes a brief return to the Midlands. For both afternoons, high temperatures will hover in the mid and upper-90s! “Feels-like” temperatures those days will get very close to the triple digits.

At the start of next weekend, our next cold front will arrive. This will bring us an isolated chance of storms on Friday afternoon, followed by scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Thankfully, this cold front drops our temperatures into the upper-80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper-80s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Labor Day: Sunny skies. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-90s.

Wednesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Hot, with highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Muggy and hot. High temperatures in the mid and upper-90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the low-90s.

