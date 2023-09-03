Columbia police establish preliminary cause of I-77 motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcycle crash that happened last night is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a call of a single motorcycle crash on the I-77 southbound ramp at Leesburg Road before 11 p.m. on Sept. 2.

#Update: Fatal motorcycle collision at 1-77 Southbound (Leesburg). Preliminary info from the #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit indicates the 63 y/o driver was likely traveling too fast on the exit ramp to safely negotiate the curve & lost control of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/2koUtklgTG — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 3, 2023

According to traffic safety unit officers, a preliminary investigation determined that the 63-year-old driver was likely traveling too fast on the exit ramp to safely negotiate the curve and lost control of the motorcycle.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is continuing to assist detectives with the investigation.

