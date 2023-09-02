TROPICS: Closely watching Idalia, Gert and Katia in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the peak of hurricane season arriving next week, we’re watching three named systems, as well as another disturbance off the African coastline.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia continues to drift to the east over the open Atlantic with winds of 60 mph. In the coming days Idalia will turn to the north and could eventually impact Newfoundland with heavy rain and gusty winds next Wednesday and Thursday.

Gert redeveloped on Friday and is a Tropical Storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH. Gert will slowly move through the Atlantic Ocean before gradually weakening again by the end of the holiday weekend.

Tropical Storm Katia formed early Saturday and has maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH. Thankfully, this cyclone will stay over the open water and weaken rapidly in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that just moved off of the African coastline. We’ll also watch this one closely, as it has a 70% chance of development in the next seven days as it moves westerly over the very warm waters of the Southern Atlantic. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is “Lee”.

