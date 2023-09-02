South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke’s Mayo Classic preview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina marches into Charlotte to take on the University of North Carolina in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic showdown from Bank of America Stadium.

The Gamecocks are looking to build on a successful 2022 campaign where the team ended the season with a top-25 ranking and key wins over two top-10 ranked teams.

In his final season in Garnet and Black, South Carolina will look to be led by Spencer Rattler in the pocket. Last season, the Gamecocks quarterback threw for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and throwing 12 interceptions.

In order for South Carolina to continue their momentum, the team must cut down on its turnovers. South Carolina turned the ball over 27 times last season. That’s 2.08 times per game, they were third in the nation with turnovers per game just behind Rice (32), Northwestern (30), and Central Michigan (28).

The national matchup will be a way for the Gamecocks to shine on the national stage, with recent history being on South Carolina’s side, with the Gamecocks having won four out of the last five against North Carolina.

You can watch the game on ABC stations or on ESPN with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

