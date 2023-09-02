SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke’s Mayo Classic preview

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina marches into Charlotte to take on the University of North Carolina in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic showdown from Bank of America Stadium.

The Gamecocks are looking to build on a successful 2022 campaign where the team ended the season with a top-25 ranking and key wins over two top-10 ranked teams.

In his final season in Garnet and Black, South Carolina will look to be led by Spencer Rattler in the pocket. Last season, the Gamecocks quarterback threw for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and throwing 12 interceptions.

In order for South Carolina to continue their momentum, the team must cut down on its turnovers. South Carolina turned the ball over 27 times last season. That’s 2.08 times per game, they were third in the nation with turnovers per game just behind Rice (32), Northwestern (30), and Central Michigan (28).

The national matchup will be a way for the Gamecocks to shine on the national stage, with recent history being on South Carolina’s side, with the Gamecocks having won four out of the last five against North Carolina.

You can watch the game on ABC stations or on ESPN with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County teacher Seth Smith is accused of bringing a weapon on school grounds.
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
individuals arrested for off-duty deputy shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott: Bond denied for individuals responsible for shooting and injuring off-duty deputy and fiancée
Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store
The Richland county Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a man for ill...
Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation
Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

Latest News

High expectations for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks
Clemson University releases statement after outvoted on ACC expansion
Crews worked Thursday to get the set all setup for ESPN's College GameDay show to operate from...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
S.C. State University unveils new athletic equipment trailer