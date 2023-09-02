S.C. State Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers game preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a 37-7 week zero loss to the Jackson State University Tigers, the South Carolina State University Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back victory against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers.

Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. struggled against Jackson, looking uncomfortable and just throwing 64 passing yards in four quarters of the game. Look for the fifth-year senior to establish his presence early, while trying to get his offensive weapons more involved, especially wideouts Keshawn Toney and Jordan Smith.

In the Bulldogs’ last matchup, the defense was virtually non-existent, The team allowed Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown to throw 356 passing yards and three touchdowns in the uncomfortable, leading him to throw 26/30 with 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Head Coach Buddy Pough will make an effort for the defense to establish their strength and size early, using Charlotee’s lack of experience against them.

The Bulldogs will also look to start the running game strong using their backs rotationally.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. from the Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be the two team’s first matchup against each other. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.