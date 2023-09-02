SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. State Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers game preview

S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
After a 37-7 week zero loss to the Jackson State University Tigers, the South Carolina Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back victory against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers.(WIS News 10)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a 37-7 week zero loss to the Jackson State University Tigers, the South Carolina State University Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back victory against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers.

Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. struggled against Jackson, looking uncomfortable and just throwing 64 passing yards in four quarters of the game. Look for the fifth-year senior to establish his presence early, while trying to get his offensive weapons more involved, especially wideouts Keshawn Toney and Jordan Smith.

In the Bulldogs’ last matchup, the defense was virtually non-existent, The team allowed Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown to throw 356 passing yards and three touchdowns in the uncomfortable, leading him to throw 26/30 with 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Head Coach Buddy Pough will make an effort for the defense to establish their strength and size early, using Charlotee’s lack of experience against them.

The Bulldogs will also look to start the running game strong using their backs rotationally.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. from the Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be the two team’s first matchup against each other. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County teacher Seth Smith is accused of bringing a weapon on school grounds.
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
individuals arrested for off-duty deputy shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott: Bond denied for individuals responsible for shooting and injuring off-duty deputy and fiancée
Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store
The Richland county Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a man for ill...
Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation
Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

Latest News

The University of South Carolina marches into Charlotte to take on the University of North...
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke’s Mayo Classic preview
High expectations for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hartsville vs Camden
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Chapin vs Spring Valley